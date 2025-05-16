Troops of 6 Brigade, OPSH neutralize bandits, recover 1,000 rustled cattle in Taraba

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in collaboration with Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have neutralized two bandits and recovered approximately 1,000 rustled cattle in Taraba State.

According to a statement by the Army, the operation was launched following credible intelligence about armed bandits mounted on around 30 motorcycles who crossed from Plateau State into Taraba State. The bandits targeted a Fulani settlement near Jebjeb Village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area (LGA) for cattle rustling.

In response, troops of the 6 Brigade, alongside their OPSH counterparts deployed in the Kampani area of Wase LGA, Plateau State, mobilized forces toward Komodoro Village in Karim Lamido LGA.

Upon contact, the bandits, who had already fled across the river boundary into Daji Madam Forest in Plateau State, engaged in a firefight with the military. Two of the bandits were neutralized during the clash, and about 1,000 rustled cattle were successfully recovered.

The recovered livestock was immediately herded to safety and relocated to Jebjeb community in Karim Lamido LGA. Plans are underway for thorough identification and verification processes to ensure the cattle are returned to their rightful owners.

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, commended the swift response and effective collaboration among the security forces. He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to maintaining pressure on criminal elements threatening peace and security in the region.

He also urged residents to continue supporting the military and security agencies with timely and accurate information, stressing that community cooperation remains essential for lasting peace and security in Taraba and its surroundings.