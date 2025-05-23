Troops neutralises scores of Boko Haram/ ISWAP fighters in fresh Borno clash

Nigeria troops

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops under the Theatre Command of North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ have repelled an attack by Boko Haram / Islamic State West Africa Province fighters, killing over 16 of them.

The attack which occurred in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state started at about 11pm on Thursday which lasted for some hours.

Sources said the terrorists fired multiple Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) into the town, targeting a military base.

A resident in Damboa who spoke anonymously to our Correspondent said troops of the ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, under the leadership of the new Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar resisted the RPGs and overwhelmed the terrorists.

‘Air support was deployed, and after two hours of combat, the insurgents fled with heavy casualties,’ the source said.

A post by the Nigerian military officials has earlier confirmed 16 fighters were killed, and that troops are pursuing the remaining terrorists who scampered to the bush with gunshots wounds.

The military added that an ammunition storage area was damaged, but the fire was contained, and no civilian casualties were reported on the side of troops