‘Troops killed scores, rescued 146 abducted in the North’

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

Joint troops have rescued over 146 kidnapped victims in Zamfara, Sokoto and Borno states,

while several terrorists were neutralised during raids on their camps in the last one week.

Troops also arrested two wanted extremist informants and logistics suppliers in Suleija

and Borgu local government areas of Niger State identified as Zakari Abubakar and Aliyu Musa, while a notorious ammunition courier for bandits and criminal gangs, identified as Rufai Abdullahi, was nabbed in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, while making this known, said troops in the Niger Delta discovered and destroyed 18 illegal refinery sites, 34 storage tanks, 79 drums and foiled attempts by thieves to steal crude oil products worth over N103.9million.

His words: “Troops of Operation Fasan Yamma between May 8 and 14, 2025, conducted fighting patrols and made contact with terrorists in Sabon Birni, Isa Goronyo and Tangaza LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Anka, Gusau, Tsafe, Bungudu and Shinkafi LGAs of Zamfara State.

“During the encounters, some terrorists were neutralised, while 42 kidnapped victims were rescued. Some weapons as well as assorted ammunition, extra magazines, vehicles, Baofeng radios and motorcycles were recovered.

“Troops also responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Zurmi, Gusau, Maru, Bukkuyum, Shinkafi and Kaura Namoda LGAs of Zamfara as well as Sabuwa, Kankara, and Gudu LGAs of Katsina and Sokoto states from 8 – 15 May 2025.

“During the encounters, troops neutralized some terrorists and rescued over 87 kidnapped victims. Our medical team and Red-Cross Nigeria administered first aid to the victims, while effort is going to hand them over to appropriate authorities for further action.Arms and ammunition as well as vehicles, motorcycles and livestock were also recovered from them.

‘Similarly, troops while on cordon and search operations, arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Gwadabawa LGA of Sokoto State on 9 April 2025. They recovered 2 bundles of cannabis, assorted illicit drugs and the sum of N110,000.00 from them.”