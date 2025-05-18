Troops intensify crackdown on oil thieves, arrest 38 suspects, recover 700,000 liters of stolen crude

…28 Illegal Refining Sites Deactivated, Massive Seizures Made Across Niger Delta

By Daniel Abia

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, have intensified operations against crude oil theft (COT) and related crimes across the Niger Delta.

The operations, conducted between May 12 and 18, 2025, led to the arrest of 38 suspected oil thieves, deactivation of 28 illegal refining sites, destruction of locally made boats, and recovery of over 700,000 liters of stolen crude and refined products.

In Rivers State, troops uncovered an illegal connection at Ozochi Forest and confiscated over 200 sacks of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO), 300,000 liters of stolen crude, six 100,000-liter capacity ovens, four reservoirs, and various equipment. Three suspects were taken into custody.

Further operations at Alode Junction, Eleme, led to the interception of two trucks carrying 45,000 liters of stolen AGO. Troops also arrested five suspects at Obiafor Forest, where a new illegal bunkering site was uncovered, along with a reservoir containing 25,000 liters of stolen crude.

At Olughighi area, a wooden boat with 10,000 liters of stolen crude was demobilized, while clearance operations along Imo River saw the deactivation of seven illegal refining sites, with 31 drum pots and 7,000 liters of stolen products recovered.

In Bayelsa, troops deactivated illegal refining sites at Biseni and Isonogbene Creek, recovering over 3,500 liters of stolen crude. In Delta State, anti-COT operations in Ughoton Creeks and Olomoro Flow Station led to the seizure of multiple facilities and the arrest of suspects.

Similarly, in Akwa Ibom, a minibus loaded with 1,170 liters of illegally refined AGO was intercepted, and the driver was arrested.

Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, commended the troops for their efforts and urged them to maintain professionalism and momentum as the operations continue.