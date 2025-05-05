Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool end of season

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold announced Monday he will leave boyhood club Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season, saying it was the “hardest decision” of his life.

The England defender, who helped Liverpool win the Premier League this season, has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid.

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season,” the 26-year-old posted on X.

“This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Liverpool’s Premier League success moved the Reds level with rivals Manchester United on 20 top-flight titles.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No. 20,” Alexander-Arnold’s said.

“This club has been my whole life — my whole world — for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever.

“I will forever be in debt to you all. My love for this club will never die.”

Alexander-Arnold made his senior debut in 2016 and went on to make 352 appearances for the Reds to date, scoring 23 goals and lifting eight major honours.

“Alexander-Arnold will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for his contribution during a sustained period of success,” Liverpool said in a statement on their website.