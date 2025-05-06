Traore Rally: Court grants DSS request to remand activist Edokpayi

By Soni Daniel

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City has granted the Department of State Services (DSS) permission to remand Kola Edokpayi, leader of the Benin-based Marxist group, Talakawa Movement, pending further investigation.

Edokpayi and four others were arrested by the DSS on April 30, 2025, for allegedly planning a rally in support of Burkina Faso’s military junta leader, Ibrahim Traore.

On Monday, the DSS arraigned Edokpayi and one associate on a one-count charge of unlawful procession, which the agency said contravenes Section 63(1)(b) of the Edo State Criminal Law, 2022.

In his ruling, Justice Anthony Nosa Erahabor stated that four days would be sufficient for the DSS to conclude its investigation.

He, however, advised the Service to consider granting the defendants administrative bail, which would require them to report to the DSS office on specified days.

The case was adjourned to May 8, 2025.

A security source revealed that the Talakawa Movement allegedly used social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, to mobilize youths across Edo State for the planned rally.

Investigators reportedly traced fundraising efforts to an account (Account Number: 2177092996, Account Name: Aiguokhian Raphael), allegedly used to collect large sums of money in support of the rally.