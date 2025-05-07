Tragedies on Lagos waterways: NIWA, LASWA, Bras Marine launch safety campaign

Mr Paul Kihodu , Engr Sarat Buraimo ( Area Manager,) National Inland Waterway Authority Prince Yomi Sonuga ( Chairman Bras Marine ) Mr Damilola Emmanuel ( GM , Lagos State Waterways Authority ) Mr Tomek Kepa ( SeaRay International )

*Boat operators who flout safety regulations to be sanctioned– Buraimo, NIWA area manager

By Sebastine Obasi

In response to frequent tragedies on Lagos waterways, the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, and Bras Marine Ltd have launched a joint safety campaign to promote best practices among boat operators and reduce accidents in the process.

At a press conference in Lagos where the initiative was unveiled, stakeholders stressed the importance of collaboration among government agencies, private sector partners, and boat operators in ensuring safety on the state’s inland waterways.

The Area Manager of NIWA, Sarat Buraimo, said the campaign represents a strategic push to reduce water transport accidents to the barest minimum. “Our goal is simple: to reduce accidents on our waterways to the barest minimum. We want every passenger and every operator to understand that safety is non-negotiable. Whether you are boarding a ferry in Lagos or crossing a river in another state, we want Nigerians to know they can trust the system,” she said.

She added that enforcement would be a key component of the initiative. “We are not just here to sensitise the public, we are here to strengthen enforcement. Operators who flout safety regulations, overloading, lack of life jackets and poor maintenance must know that we are watching. We will not hesitate to apply sanctions where necessary,” Buraimo said.

She also revealed that NIWA would soon introduce certification programmes for boat operators, many of whom have not received formal training. “We need to start with the operators. We will be rolling out new operator certification programmes to make sure they understand basic safety procedures, navigation rules, and passenger responsibility,” she added.

On his part, LASWA General Manager, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, also emphasised the importance of stakeholder collaboration. “We need the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders. For me, the key element here is collaboration—and we are witnessing that today. The government cannot do it alone. In terms of safety and awareness, we need the support of private sector organisations,” he said.

Recalling a previous intervention by Total Nigeria Limited which donated 2,500 life jackets, Emmanuel said: “We saw the positive impact that had. Lagos is surrounded by water, and we want to ensure that we can optimise water transportation safely. While we’re doing well, the reward for hard work is even more work. We need to do more,” he said.

He then called on other states in Nigeria to develop their inland waterways, saying: “Twenty-eight out of Nigeria’s 36 states have inland waterways, but many of them are not being fully utilised”.

For Chairman of Bras Marine Ltd, Prince Yomi Sonuga, overcrowding and mechanical failures remain serious threats on the waterways. “Safety is a great concern we all should take seriously because casualties from boat accidents are devastating. We remember the number of people that died when 360 passengers were packed on a 90-passenger boat. This happens everywhere, not just in Nigeria, when there’s overcrowding or when authorities fail to enforce regulations,” he said.

He therefore enjoined operators to take more responsibility. “They cannot just be counting naira; they need to consider that life is important. Anything we can do to assist you as operators—that’s why we’re here,” he said.

He suggested that instead of simply donating life jackets, Bras Marine could partner with operators to provide discounted safety equipment and spare parts to improve vessel maintenance.

Sonuga also announced that a major global cruise company is considering Lagos as a hub, a move he said could bring significant economic benefits. “Imagine hundreds of millions of dollars coming into Lagos when these cruise ships start arriving. Operators will be able to ferry tourists from the mothership to the city, opening up a whole new sector and bringing foreign exchange to Nigeria. Apart from transportation, this will boost tourism and create business opportunities across Epe, Badagry and beyond,” he said.

Other spokespersons for the safety campaign said it will involve sensitisation programmes, operator training, and stricter monitoring of boat operations, with all three organisations pledging continued collaboration to improve water transport safety across Lagos State.