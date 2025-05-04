Traffic schedule adjusted as Anambra prepares for Tinubu’s visit

By Vincent Ujumadu

Following President Bola Tinubu’s planned visit to Anambra State on Thursday the Anambra State government has adjusted traffic schedule in the state.

During the historic visit, the President is expected to commission some projects executed by the Professor Chukwuma Soludo administration, showcasing the state’s progress and development.

The state Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, in a statement said: “In preparation for this high-powered visit, the government anticipates slight adjustments to traffic flow and commuter schedules.

” We kindly urge Ndi Anambra to cooperate with security agencies and other relevant authorities in the build-up to this visit.

“We are excited to welcome Mr President to Anambra State and assure him of a warm and hospitable reception. “We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and support in ensuring a hitch-free and memorable visit by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Together, we shall give Mr President and his delegation a resounding welcome.

Some of the projects to be commissioned by the President include the new Government House and Lodge, the high profile Fun City and Ekwulobia flyover.

Excitement is already in the air as the people wait for the first official visit of President Tinubu to Anambra State.