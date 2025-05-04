Traffic schedule adjusted as Anambra prepares for President Tinubu’s visit

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State government has announced adjustments to the traffic schedule ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s planned visit to the state on Thursday.

President Tinubu is expected to commission several projects executed by the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, highlighting the state’s strides in infrastructure and development.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, said:

“In preparation for this high-powered visit, the government anticipates slight adjustments to traffic flow and commuter schedules. We kindly urge Ndi Anambra to cooperate with security agencies and other relevant authorities in the build-up to this visit.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. President to Anambra State and assure him of a warm and hospitable reception. We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and support in ensuring a hitch-free and memorable visit by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Projects scheduled for commissioning include the new Government House and Lodge, the Fun City project, and the Ekwulobia flyover.

Excitement is already building across the state as residents anticipate President Tinubu’s first official visit to Anambra.