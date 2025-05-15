Traffic: Lagos impounds 926 vehicles for driving one-way

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government through its Central Business District, CBD, has impounded 926 vehicles and 33 tricycles for violating the traffic regulation as part of measures to restore sanity across districts.

Meanwhile, following the successes recorded in the Lagos Island and Ikeja, CBDS, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the establishment of the Apapa Central Business Office, which aims to tackle infrastructure maintenance challenges and foster a conducive business environment

The Special Adviser to the Governor on CBD, Mrs. Bola Olumegbon-Lawal, made the remarks on Thursday, during the on-going Ministerial Press briefing to mark the second year and of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olus in office at Alausa, Ikeja.

Olumegbon-Lawal, stressed that the transformative changes under the Governor’s leadership, have significantly improved Lagos’s infrastructure and economy.

On the impounded vehicles, she explained they were caught for obstructing traffic, illegal parking, illegal U-turns, and driving against the flow of traffic, otherwise called “One-way” driving, which constantly lead to gridlock along the CDB axis.

According to the government, the enforcement which was carried out to maintain sanity along the corridor was implemented to serve as deterrent to other road users fond of contravening provisions inside the metropolis traffic law willingly.

Olumegbon-Lawal, however added that, three individuals were arrested for assaulting operatives of the CBD while discharging their duties.

Declaring a zero-tolerance stance on violence against law enforcement personnel across the state, she stated that the offenders have been prosecuted in accordance with the state’s law.

She outlined the ongoing efforts of the CBD to create a business-friendly environment.

According to her, the CBD’s mission includes effective traffic management, environmental sanitation, and the reduction of illegal street trading.

The Special Adviser also highlighted collaborative initiatives with various agencies, including the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, to ensure safety and compliance within the business districts.

She urged stakeholders to actively support government initiatives to further enhance the vibrancy of Lagos’s commercial hubs.

Olumegbon-Lawal discussed the CBD’s strategic focus on improving traffic management, waste services, and the aesthetics of business districts, including Lagos Island and Ikeja.

She mentioned the ongoing removal of illegal structures and the enforcement of a “No Street Trading” policy to ensure orderly commerce.

Olumegbon-Lawal reassured the public of the government’s commitment to maintaining safety and order, urging all residents to adhere to traffic and environmental regulations.

The CBD’s comprehensive approach aims to position Lagos as a premier business destination in line with international standards.