Trade unions, CSOs to African govts: Reject IFI-driven initiatives on essential public services

At the regional meeting.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Trade unions and civil society organisations, CSOs, from across Africa have recommended that governments in the continent reject initiatives from International Financial Institutions, IFIs, such as the World Bank and IMF, especially to privatise public assets and utilities.

They made the call at a regional meeting held May 7 and 8 in Abuja, convened by Public Services International, PSI, in collaboration with DGB Bildungswerk Bund, DGB BW.

The meeting brought together trade unions and civil society organisations from Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda under the PSI–DGB BW project titled “Promoting Transparency and Decent Work in Supply Chains in Electricity, Water and Waste Services in Sub-Saharan Africa – Phase II”.

The participants agreed that African leaders should “Reject all IFI-driven initiatives that promote the commodification of essential public services, including through PPPs, corporatisation, concessions, and other profit-driven models that undermine universal access and human rights.”

They submitted that “the widespread adoption of Public-Private Partnerships, PPPs, and privatisation models in the electricity, water, and waste sectors continues to undermine access to quality, affordable, and accountable public services across the continent.”

Other recommendations

Other recommendations were immediate reversal of all existing privatisations in the water, electricity, and waste sectors, and suspension of any ongoing or planned discussions on the privatisation of public assets; adopt and scale up Public-Public Partnerships, PUPs, as a viable, democratic, and socially just alternative.

They said: “PUPs have shown proven success in delivering quality public services without profit motives.”

The rights groups also demanded reinvestment in human capital within the public sector. “Governments must allocate sufficient resources for the training, motivation, and retention of public sector workers to promote efficiency, innovation, and transparency,” they added.

Also, the activists called for the ratification and full implementation of key International Labour Organization, ILO, Conventions, particularly C.87 (Freedom of Association), C.98 (Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining), C.151 (Labour Relations in the Public Service), and C.154 (Collective Bargaining in the Public Sector).

They said: “These conventions are essential for upholding decent work standards and ensuring that workers have a voice in shaping service delivery reforms.”

Participants

At the regional meeting were Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE; National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE; Citizens Free Service Forum, CFSF; Renevlyn Development Initiative, RDI, and Child Health Organisation. All from Nigeria.

From Kenya were Union of Kenya Civil Servants, UKCS; County Government Workers Union-Kenya, COGWU-K; Kenya Electrical Trade and Allied Workers Union, KETAWU, and Kenya Commercial Food and Allied Workers Union, KUCFAW.

Representing Uganda were Uganda Electrical Allied Workers Union, UEAWU; Uganda Local Government Workers Union, ULGWU, and Uganda Public Employees Union, UPEU.