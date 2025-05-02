Toyin Oboh champions women’s leadership in education and faith

By Chioma Okoye

Nigerian educator and parent coach Toyin Oboh is calling on women across the country to embrace leadership in education and faith—even while raising families. As the founder of Jewels Leading Lights Schools, Jewels Leading Lights Foundation, and the Discipleship Family Academy, Oboh is leading a national conversation on how motherhood can be a launchpad—not a limitation—for purpose-driven leadership.

In her latest message titled “Rising While Mothering: How Nigerian Women Can Lead in Education and Faith,” Oboh reflects on her personal journey as a working mother, school founder, and faith-based leader. Her story resonates with many Nigerian women who feel called to serve beyond the home but are unsure if they can juggle both motherhood and meaningful public impact.

“You’re up at 5 a.m. making lunch boxes and getting ready for work, yet deep down, you feel a pull to do more—to shape education, to mentor young girls, to serve in your community,” says Oboh. “The answer is yes—you can do it. Just not all at once, and not alone.”

Oboh encourages women to start right where they are: whether by leading a Bible study, volunteering at school, or mentoring younger women. Her framework includes building support systems, staying rooted in faith, and speaking up in areas of policy and curriculum reform. “Nigeria needs women who lead with both grace and grit,” she adds.

Her message comes at a time when the country’s education system faces critical challenges and the role of faith-based values is increasingly relevant. Through her foundation and school programs, Oboh mentors the next generation of educators and godly leaders, emphasizing that strong societies begin with strong homes.

“Leadership doesn’t always start with a mic,” she reminds women. “Sometimes, it starts with a whisper in your heart and the courage to act on it.”

In 2025 and beyond, Toyin Oboh plans to expand her training and coaching programs for parents and educators, grow the Discipleship program into different states, and continue mentoring women who feel called to lead in education, ministry, and the home.