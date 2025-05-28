Tourism: Lagos disburses over ₦8bn on 143 cultural events, others in one year

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has disbursed a total of ₦8,475,238,265.00 over the past year to support various cultural events and festivals aimed at discovering local talent, creating jobs, and enriching the state’s dynamic creative ecosystem.

Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, made this known on Wednesday during the 2025 annual ministerial briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, held to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

According to Benson-Awoyinka, “The Ministry, through its Creative Arts Department, has sponsored over 143 festivals, events, and programmes from May 2024 to date, with a total expenditure of approximately ₦8.47 billion.

“In addition, we have issued endorsement letters to more than 124 creative stakeholders to support their efforts in securing sponsorship for various initiatives.”

She noted that this substantial investment underscores the ministry’s commitment to establishing Lagos as Africa’s leading hub for arts, culture, and entertainment. The funded initiatives cut across community festivals, cultural exhibitions, fashion shows, art events, youth empowerment platforms, industry engagements, and global tourism summits.

“These initiatives play a critical role in preserving culture, stimulating the economy, creating jobs, increasing tourism, and boosting global media visibility—thereby reinforcing Lagos’s brand as one of Africa’s most vibrant cultural destinations,” she added.

Some of the supported events include the Brazilian Descendant Arts & Culture Association (BDACA), Lagos Shopping Festival, Twin Fest Africana, Groove and Food Festival, Nigeria Soup Festival, TM Perfume Launch, Sango World Festival, Kenny Saint Ogungbe Concert, Ede Mi Asa Mi Festival, and the Africa Fashion Designers Award.

Benson-Awoyinka emphasized that these investments have contributed significantly to growing the creative economy, empowering cultural entrepreneurs, and promoting Lagos’s global cultural presence.

The commissioner highlighted the ministry’s sustained engagement with stakeholders to evaluate sector challenges and explore areas for government intervention.

“As part of our strategic mandate, we prioritize regular engagement with key stakeholders to assess the state of the tourism sector, identify pressing issues, and ensure our policy direction remains inclusive and evidence-based,” she said.

Over the past year, the Ministry has deepened relationships with tourism operators and associations, refining policies and implementing impactful programs that align with the THEMES Plus development agenda.

In line with these efforts, the Ministry engaged top industry leaders including Mr. Nkereweum Onung, President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), and Mrs. Bolaji Mustapha, President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), to discuss capacity building and strategic partnerships.

On May 30, 2024, the Ministry also hosted a stakeholder engagement session for the hospitality sector, drawing participants from hotels, lounges, restaurants, nightclubs, and beach resorts. The forum addressed global tourism trends, policy reviews, and sector-specific challenges.

A key outcome of the session was a consensus on the urgent need to address multiple taxation, identified as a major barrier to investment and growth. The Ministry has since initiated policy dialogues with relevant regulatory bodies to streamline the tax framework and foster a more conducive business environment.

“These engagements demonstrate the Ministry’s steadfast commitment to sustainable development, inclusive stakeholder participation, and positioning Lagos as a competitive tourism and hospitality destination in Africa,” Benson-Awoyinka concluded.