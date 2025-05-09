Tougher days ahead for pipeline vandals as FG targets 2.5m barrels output – NSA

…Over 100 Suspects Prosecuted

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to achieving its crude oil production target of 2.5 million barrels per day.

The National Security Adviser to the President, Nuhu Ribadu, made this known on Friday in Yenagoa during a stakeholders’ meeting organized by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) to review the company’s operations on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

Represented by Mr. Amachree Young-Harry, Director of Energy at the NSA office, Ribadu disclosed that decisive actions are being taken against oil vandals threatening national assets and community stability.

He noted that a special committee, consisting of investigative and prosecuting teams, has been actively working to ensure that offenders face justice.

“Over 100 suspects have already been prosecuted, with 15 recently sent to Port Harcourt prison,” he revealed. This followed concerns raised in a previous meeting over the quick release of oil vandals, which often led to further insecurity in affected communities.

“The President is serious about the 2.5 million barrels target, and we are doing everything necessary to achieve that goal,” he said, emphasizing that success would depend on the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

PINL’s Success in Safeguarding Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP)

In his opening address, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, Consultant for Community Relations at PINL, highlighted the company’s major successes in safeguarding the TNP through close collaboration with host communities, government security agencies, and key stakeholders.

He stated:

“By investing in community needs, resolving disputes, and restoring the environment, PINL has helped reduce crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.”

Mezeh added that these efforts have led to:

Near-zero infractions on the pipeline

Improved crude oil production

Greater investor confidence

Increased national revenue

Additionally, PINL has:

Strengthened local community ties

Supported economic empowerment

Ensured regular payment of surveillance guards

Promoted safety by deploying military camps and portacabins

Ijaw National Congress and Community Support

Prof. Benjamin Okaba, President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), affirmed that Ijaw communities have consistently supported Nigeria’s unity and economic stability, particularly in pipeline management through partnerships with companies like PINL.

He called for full support for PINL, stressing that Ijaw contributions to pipeline security should be acknowledged.

Okaba also criticized the current terms of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), specifically the three percent allocation to host communities, describing it as an “insult.” He urged for better agreements and full respect for commitments from both the Federal Government and pipeline operators.

His Royal Majesty, King Joshua Igbugburu, the Ibenanaowei of Bomo Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, spoke on behalf of traditional rulers in PINL’s area of operations.

King Igbugburu, a former chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, praised PINL for its consistent stakeholder engagement and community involvement, setting it apart from other pipeline surveillance firms in the region.

He urged the Federal Government and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to hold regular meetings with stakeholders and surveillance companies to curb pipeline vandalism and boost oil production.

The traditional ruler also called on other surveillance firms to collaborate in eliminating criminal activities in oil-producing communities.