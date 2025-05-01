TOS commends President Tinubu for upholding due process in Agege LG race

A leading chairmanship aspirant for Agege Local Government, Taiwo Olasunkanmi Samuel, has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ensuring transparency and fairness in the emerging political process that has characterised the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.



In a public statement released on Wednesday, TOS, as fondly called, acknowledged the president’s unwavering commitment to democratic values and internal party democracy within the All Progressives Congress (APC). This followed the recent withdrawal of Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, son of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, from the race.



Samuel, who had earlier written to President Tinubu requesting the intervention of national leadership to safeguard due process in the selection of candidates, described the latest development as “a victory for fairness, justice, and democratic inclusion.”



“I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for once again demonstrating leadership and integrity in guiding the affairs of our great party. His commitment to transparency has rekindled the hopes of grassroots politicians and ensured a level playing field for all aspirants,” the statement read.



With the path now clear for wider participation, aspirants across Agege have begun signaling their intentions to contest the chairmanship position through the formal purchase of APC nomination forms, marking a significant milestone in the build-up to the party’s local government primaries.



Although Speaker Obasa has not issued an official statement explaining his son’s withdrawal, political observers have interpreted the move as a gesture of statesmanship, possibly aimed at defusing tensions and strengthening party unity at the local level.



Party leaders in Lagos State are expected to finalize the primary election timetable in the coming days, as aspirants intensify consultations across wards and party structures.



TOS, who many in Agege see as a seasoned grassroots mobiliser, remains one of the prominent contenders in the race. His campaign has so far centered on inclusive governance, youth empowerment, and infrastructural development.

The local government elections in Lagos, widely considered a litmus test for the APC’s internal democracy, are expected to draw significant public interest in the coming weeks.