Top 10 heaviest sports trophies ever awarded

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sport is a competitive physical activity and trophies are awarded as a symbol of achievement and recognition of impressive performances.

A trophy is a decorative item of merit most commonly awarded for sporting events, ranging from youth sports to professional-level athletics. The most iconic moments in sports history usually see sports personalities triumphantly lifting the trophies won in front of their fans.

However, the tremendous weight of certain trophies could make it difficult for athletes to lift. This could be a result of its size, while for others, it is the material used to create it.

In no particular order, here is a list of 10 of the heaviest trophies in the world that represent excellence and accomplishment in their respective fields.

1. The Borg-Warner Trophy – Indianapolis 500 Trophy

The Borg-Warner Trophy is an iconic piece of motorsports history and a symbol of excellence in American racing. The winner of the Indianapolis 500, otherwise known as the Indy 500, wins this massive trophy that stands over five feet tall (five feet four inches to be exact).

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the most prestigious and historic races in the world (since 1936), and the Borg-Warner trophy awarded for it is made of sterling silver and stands at 5 feet 4.75 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds.

The prestigious trophy has undergone a few changes over the years. In 1986, the base of the trophy was replaced with a new, larger base to accommodate the growing number of winners’ names.

Important details about the trophy include:

Weight – 110 pounds (50 kilograms)

Material/Construction – Sterling silver

Sport – Motorsports (Indy car racing)

2. The America’s Cup Trophy

The America’s Cup Trophy features an ornate handle and a large, intricately designed bowl that is adorned with figures representing the various elements of the sea. The trophy is inscribed with the names of each winning yacht club, as well as the year of their victory.

The trophy, standing over three and a half feet tall (110 cm), is also known as the Auld Mug.

For the past 172 years, the America’s Cup trophy has been awarded to the victorious team in what is arguably the world’s oldest international sporting contest.

Important details about the trophy include:

Weight – 33 pounds (15 kilograms)

Material/Construction – Silver body and carbon fibre base

Sport – Yacht racing

3. The Dallah Trophy

The Dallah Trophy is awarded to the winner of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf competition

The Dubai Desert Classic competition takes place every year at the Emirates Golf Club, and only world-class golfers can compete in the tournament. The silver trophy has a wooden base upon which players’ names are engraved.

The prestigious trophy is made in the shape of a Dallah, which means coffee pot in Arabic.

Important details about the trophy include:

Weight – 33 pounds (15 kilograms)

Material/Construction – Silver

Sport – Professional golf (European Tour)

4. The Stanley Cup Trophy

The Stanley Cup is the oldest and most coveted trophy in the world of professional ice hockey. It was commissioned in 1892 and first awarded in 1893.

The Stanley Cup is also the oldest existing professional sports franchise trophy in North America.

The trophy is awarded to the winning team of the National Hockey League playoffs each year as exuberant hockey players take turns skating around the ice with the Stanley Cup raised triumphantly over their heads.

Standing at nearly three feet high (90 cm), the base of the trophy is comprised of five bands. Thirteen winning teams can be engraved on each band, and when it is full, the oldest band is replaced with a new one. The old band is preserved in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Important details about the trophy include:

Weight – 35 pounds (16 kilograms)

Material/Construction – Silver and nickel alloy

Sport – Professional ice hockey

5. The Harley J. Earl Trophy

The Daytona 500, which takes place at the beginning of the racing season every February, is considered the Super Bowl of NASCAR.

The winner is awarded the Harley J. Earl trophy, which measures just under two feet in length and is oval-shaped to mimic the Daytona International Speedway’s track.

Important details about the trophy include:

Weight – 54 pounds (25 kilograms)

Material/Construction – The base is made from Lucite, and the trophy topper is handcrafted from bronze.

Sport – Motorsports (NASCAR)

6. The Emperor’s Cup Trophy

The Emperor’s Cup Trophy is awarded to the wrestler (rikishi in Japanese) with the best overall record during a tournament that extends for 15 days.

Standing over three and a half feet tall (108 cm), the massive trophy bears the names of victorious sumo wrestlers.

Important details about the trophy include:

Weight – 66 pounds (30 kilograms)

Material/Construction – Sterling silver

Sport – Sumo wrestling

7. The Victory Bell Trophy

One of the wildest and notable rivalries in college football is the annual contest between the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans. The winner of the contest wins the bragging rights in Los Angeles as well as the Victory Bell Trophy.

Additionally, the Victory Bell is so massive that it takes a team of undergrads to push it around on its carriage.

Important details about the trophy include:

Weight – 295 pounds (134 kilograms)

Material/Construction – Brass

Sport – College football

8. The Fremont Cannon Trophy

The Fremont Cannon trophy, named after Captain John C. Fremont, is awarded to the game-winner between Nevada and UNLV and is considered in many circles to be the heaviest rivalry trophy in all of college football.

Important details about the trophy include:

Weight – 545 pounds (248 kilograms)

Material/Construction – Fabricated by Kennecott Copper Corp’s Nevada Mines Division

Sport – College football

9. The Chief Caddo Trophy

The Chief Caddo trophy is awarded to the winner of the annual rivalry football game between Northwestern State University and Stephen F. Austin State University.

The trophy, standing over seven feet six inches tall, is considered by many to be not only the largest trophy awarded in college sports but in all sports worldwide.

Important details about the trophy include:

Weight – 320 pounds (146 kilograms)

Material/Construction – Wood (black gum)

Sport – College football

10. The Premier League Championship Trophy

The Premier League Championship trophy is awarded to the football team that emerges first among 20 top clubs after a competitive nine-month-long season comprising 38 matches.

The massive trophy stands 3ft 5in (104cm) tall and is 2ft (61cm) wide. It weighs 4st (25.4kg) in total.

Of that weight, the base into which the names of the champions are engraved comprises 2.5st (15.9kg).

The league champions are also given 40 commemorative medals made of silver, which are 2.25in (5.7cm) in diameter.

Important details about the trophy include:

Weight – 56 pounds (25.4 kilograms)

Material/Construction – The main trophy body is made from sterling silver, while the base is fabricated from malachite (a semi-precious stone mined from Africa).

Sport – Football