Top 10 curved display phones in 2025

By Igwe Patrick

Phones have been advancing over the years, bringing on newer, more advanced features to meet the ever-evolving needs and wants of their customers and human civilisation in general, with features like AI-powered functions, cameras with 100x zoom and even wireless charging.

But some manufacturers choose to improve the looks and aesthetics of their phones, one of such aesthetic improvements is the curved screen trend. This article highlights 10 standout models that embrace this sleek, modern look.

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung revives the Edge branding with the new Galaxy S25 Edge, merging design and elegance. Its ultra-thin AMOLED display curves just enough to feel futuristic without compromising usability. Powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite, this model sets a new bar for slim, powerful handsets in 2025.

2. OPPO Find X7 Ultra

OPPO’s Find X7 Ultra pushes visual boundaries with its quad-curved AMOLED display, providing an almost waterfall-like screen immersion. Although the MediaTek Dimensity 7050, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra operates on, is a mid-range chip, OPPO compensates with a stellar design and a reliable camera. This phone is a premium-looking phone for markets that prioritise design flair.

3. Honor Magic6 Pro

Honor’s Magic6 Pro doesn’t just impress with its looks; it commands attention with a 180MP telephoto camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The 6.8-inch OLED screen is richly curved on all sides, combining flagship hardware with bold design, continuing Honor’s pivot into high-end territory.

4. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is a fresh take on the old P-series, featuring a stylish curved screen on all sides and powered by Huawei’s own Kirin chip. Even though it doesn’t use Google apps like most Android phones, it makes up for it with strong performance, especially when it comes to taking great photos with its three powerful cameras. It’s a phone for people who want something different and don’t mind stepping outside the usual Android experience.

5. Vivo X100 Ultra

The Vivo X100 Ultra stands out with its beautifully curved AMOLED display, wrapping slightly around the edges to create an immersive viewing experience that’s both sleek and modern. While the phone also packs serious photography power with its 200MP camera, it’s the screen that first catches the eye, offering vibrant colours and smooth visuals. Paired with a long-lasting 5500mAh battery and the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, this phone is built for users who want top performance wrapped in premium design.

6. OPPO Reno12 Pro

Designed to be both fashionable and functional, the OPPO Reno12 Pro blends a quad-curved screen with a lightweight build and commendable specs. While it leans on the new Dimensity 7300 chip, it maintains OPPO’s focus on sleek software and clean visuals, positioning itself as an upper-midrange favourite.

7. OnePlus Ace 3V

The OnePlus Ace 3V offers a compelling combination of speed and style, featuring a curved AMOLED display and a surprisingly strong Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. This model reaffirms OnePlus’s reputation for delivering powerful phones at competitive prices, especially for users looking for aggressive performance tuning.

8. Xiaomi 14 Pro

With its unique “Full Equal Depth Micro Curved” design, the Xiaomi 14 Pro challenges the traditional edge display with a subtle, balanced curvature. Its triple-50mp camera setup and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 make it one of Xiaomi’s most refined flagships yet, marrying precision hardware with bold industrial design.

9. OPPO A3 Pro

OPPO’s A3 Pro may sit below flagship tiers, but its 120Hz curved AMOLED screen and clean lines offer a premium feel. It targets the mid-range buyer who wants a little luxury in their hand without the hefty price tag. Solid cameras and fast charging round out the package.

10. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

Positioned for the performance-hungry budget crowd, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G delivers with its MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip and a 3D curved AMOLED that’s rare in its price segment. It’s a reminder that innovation isn’t exclusive to the premium class.