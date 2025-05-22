Top 10 cleanest countries in Africa in 2025

Here are the top 10 cleanest countries in Africa, based on their Environmental Performance Index (EPI)

By Favour Osah

Cleanliness in cities isn’t just about aesthetics, it reflects a nation’s commitment to public health, environmental sustainability, and urban planning.

In 2025, several African countries are standing out for their impressive efforts in maintaining clean, organized, and eco-friendly urban environments. These nations are not only transforming their landscapes but are also setting benchmarks for others to follow.

Here are the top 10 cleanest countries in Africa, based on their Environmental Performance Index (EPI) and innovative approaches to cleanliness and sustainability.

1. Gabon



Leading the continent with an EPI score of 53.1 (45th globally), Gabon has implemented a zero-waste urban strategy in Libreville and protects 88% of its forest cover. The capital city operates Africa’s first city-wide pneumatic waste collection system, and the nation mandates 25% renewable energy integration by 2030.

2. Zimbabwe



With an EPI score of 51.7 (55th globally), Zimbabwe’s “Clean City” program in Harare has reduced landfill waste by 40% through mandatory recycling ordinances. The National Cleanliness Strategy enforces strict fines for littering, promoting urban cleanliness.

3. Botswana



Scoring 49.0 on the EPI (66th globally), Botswana utilizes AI technology in Gaborone’s Smart City Waste Network, achieving a 92% efficiency rate in waste collection. A plastic tax has reduced single-use plastics by 67% since 2022.

4. Seychelles



With an EPI score of 48.2 (70th globally), Seychelles combats marine pollution with interceptors collecting 12 tonnes of ocean plastic monthly. The Circular Economy Act has facilitated the recycling of 83% of construction debris.

5. Mauritius



Mauritius scores 47.3 on the EPI (78th globally). The country operates Africa’s first waste-to-energy plant in Port Louis, converting 1,200 tonnes of waste daily into 35 MW of electricity. The Eco-Island Initiative mandates green roofs on all new buildings.

6. Zambia



With an EPI score of 46.1 (85th globally), Lusaka employs aerial drones for waste surveillance, reducing illegal dumping by 73%. The country has 15,000 “Green Ambassadors” leading neighborhood cleanups and promoting environmental awareness.

7. Tunisia



Tunisia scores 45.7 on the EPI (88th globally). Tunis uses an RFID-tagged waste tracking system, achieving a 94% collection rate. The Green Medina Project revitalizes historic urban centers using traditional water conservation techniques.

8. Morocco



With an EPI score of 44.9 (92nd globally), Morocco has invested in a $300 million wastewater treatment plant in Casablanca, serving 5 million residents. The “Zero Mika” program has eliminated 3.2 billion plastic bags annually through strict bans.

9. Democratic Republic of Congo



Scoring 44.9 on the EPI (93rd globally), the DRC’s “Green City Wall” initiative has resulted in the planting of 1.2 million trees in urban areas. A revised mining code mandates a 5% environmental levy on extractive industries.

10. Algeria



With an EPI score of 44.8 (94th globally), Algeria has improved air quality through its electric public transit network, reducing PM2.5 levels by 38%. Algiers leads in recycling construction waste, processing 850,000 tonnes annually into reusable building materials.

Vanguard News