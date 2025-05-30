Tonto Dikeh celebrates 40th birthday with philanthropic flair

Tonto Dikeh

By Benjamin Njoku

Renowned philanthropist, actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh is set to celebrate her ‘Ruby Jubilee’, marking 40 years of life and service. To commemorate this milestone, Tonto Dikeh has planned a unique celebration that will bring joy to her fans and kids across the nation. She has promised to give out exciting gifts, including business start-up funds to two qualified individuals, two luxury cars and an all-expenses-paid vacation trip to a yet-to-be-announced country.

Being an ambassador for Naptip, Tonto Dikeh is widely recognized for her philanthropic efforts.

Some of her notable initiatives include the construction of the Karamajiji colony road, the “Back to School” project, which provides scholarships to over 1,000 kids, and the “Tonto Feed 2000 kids nationwide” program, which has been running for three consecutive years in each state across the country.

As the world celebrates this milestone with her, we wish Tonto Dikeh a happy birthday and many more years of success, love, and philanthropy. Her dedication to giving back to the community is truly inspiring, and her birthday celebration is a testament to her kind heart.