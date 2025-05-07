Tipper knocks woman to death on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has said that a tipper, allegedly driving against traffic, on Wednesday, knocked to death a woman at Dalemo, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr Adekunle Ajibade, the South-West Area Commander of TRACE, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

Ajibade explained that the accident, which involved only a pedestrian (woman) occured at 9.00a.m., at Dalemo, inbound Sango, on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

He said that the woman, who was crossing the expressway, was knocked to death by the tipper, which was driving against traffic.

Ajibade warned drivers to desist from driving against traffic to prevent unnecessary loss of life.

He also advised the pedestrians to be vigilant and always look very well before crossing the road.

Ajibade said that the vehicle had been towed off the expressway to ease free flow of traffic.

“The corpse of the victim has been taken to the mortuary, Ifo General Hospital, Ogun,” he said.