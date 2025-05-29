Tinubu’s Govt has failed — opposition coalition will not be silent – Atiku

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has launched a blistering critique of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, declaring it one of the most “incompetent, disconnected, and anti-people” governments in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Atiku also announced the formation of a united opposition coalition determined to hold the government accountable and “rescue Nigeria” from what he described as worsening hardship and authoritarian tendencies.

In a strongly worded statement released on Wednesday, Atiku accused the Tinubu-led administration of deepening poverty, promoting elite privilege, and plunging the country into an unsustainable debt crisis — all within just two years in office.

“No previous administration has inflicted this level of hardship on the masses while showing such disregard for transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership,” he said.

Atiku pointed to Nigeria’s alarming economic indicators, noting that the country now ranks 18th on the 2024 Global Hunger Index and has overtaken war-torn Sudan in child malnutrition rates — a development he described as “a national shame.”

He criticized recent policy decisions that, he claimed, disproportionately hurt the poor while rewarding the wealthy. These include the 75% hike in fees by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and increased tuition in public universities, which he argued further marginalize low-income families.

“We are seeing a dangerous shift toward a class-based society,” Atiku warned. “The wealthy now enjoy VIP services in healthcare, education, and identity management, while the rest are left to fend for themselves.”

The former Vice President expressed alarm over Nigeria’s ballooning debt under the Tinubu administration. According to him, the country’s public debt has surged from N49 trillion in 2023 to N144 trillion in just two years — a 150% increase — with additional loans now being proposed.

“While state governments have demonstrated fiscal discipline, reducing their debts, the federal government under Tinubu is driving Nigeria deeper into a debt crisis,” Atiku said, accusing the administration of using loans to fund elite-focused budgets and cover the consequences of a “reckless” fuel subsidy removal.

Atiku vowed that opposition parties would no longer remain silent in the face of what he described as “democratic backsliding and economic injustice.” He emphasized that efforts are underway to build a strong, united opposition coalition to challenge the Tinubu government and prevent Nigeria from becoming a de facto one-party state.

“As opposition leaders and partners committed to Nigeria’s future, we will not stand by and watch democracy be reduced to a tool for elite control,” he said. “We are here to rescue Nigeria. And we will not stop until that goal is achieved.”

Atiku’s statement signals a ramping up of political pressure on the Tinubu administration, with the opposition intensifying its rhetoric and organizing efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.