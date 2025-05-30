Tinubu’s govt betrays Momoh’s democratic vision – CHRICED

President Bola Tinubu.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has sharply criticised Nigeria’s democratic institutions under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, warning that the perceived collapse of democratic values and governance failures go against the legacy of the late Professor Abubakar Momoh, a respected scholar and activist.

In a statement marking the 8th anniversary of Professor Momoh’s passing and the 26th anniversary of Nigeria’s return to democracy, CHRICED’s Executive Director, Comrade Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, expressed concern over the decline of key democratic principles such as the rule of law, separation of powers, and accountable leadership.

“The executive branch now overshadows the other arms of government, with the legislature reduced to a rubber-stamp institution and the judiciary plagued by questionable decisions,” Zikirullahi stated.

He added that the National Assembly, once seen as the heart of democracy, has become an extension of the executive’s agenda, prioritising political interests over the needs of the people.

CHRICED pointed out the quick approval of bills like the National Anthem Bill, while important legislation such as the Food Pricing Bill and the Electoral Reform Bill remain stalled.

“In two years, out of over 800 proposed bills, only 23 have been enacted, most of which serve executive interests rather than the needs of the people,” the statement noted.

The organisation also criticised the government’s economic policies, warning that neoliberal reforms imposed by global financial institutions are worsening poverty and inequality.

“Professor Momoh firmly believed that development must prioritise the well-being of citizens, emphasising social interventions to cushion the harsh realities of economic reforms,” Zikirullahi said.

As Nigeria marks 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule, CHRICED urged President Tinubu to honour Momoh’s legacy by recommitting to democratic values.

“For the millions of Nigerians facing unemployment, inflation, insecurity, and economic hardship, democracy has yet to deliver its promises,” the statement read.

The erosion of free speech, lack of credible elections, and the commodification of justice have left the nation worse off than it was in 1999, CHRICED noted.

“His legacy remains a guiding light, a reminder that true democracy requires vigilance, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to justice,” Zikirullahi added.