Tinubu’s foreign goods ban will boost local production — Ndume

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has commended the Bola Tinubu-led administration for its recent decision to ban the importation of foreign goods that have local equivalents.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the former Senate Leader described the policy as a bold and necessary move to strengthen local production, create jobs, and revitalize the economy.

“It is heartwarming to hear that President Tinubu has taken this bold decision to ban imported goods that can be produced locally,” Ndume said. “This will be a major boost for indigenous businesses amid the slipping Nigerian economy.”

He noted that if implemented faithfully, the policy would provide critical support to local manufacturers struggling to compete with cheaper, and often substandard, imported goods.

“With protection of local industries, there will be employment opportunities for our youths,” he added. “The measure will also boost our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the value of the naira will appreciate as there will be less strain on our foreign reserves due to reduced demand for foreign exchange.”

Ndume also advised the Federal Government to introduce heavy taxes on certain foreign goods to discourage their consumption and promote the patronage of locally made products.

This endorsement comes a day after the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the import ban while briefing journalists at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The Federal Government also placed restrictions on the hiring of expatriates for jobs that can be competently handled by Nigerian professionals or artisans, requiring express approval from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) in such cases.

Minister Idris described the decision as a landmark step under the Renewed Hope Nigeria First Policy, aimed at revitalizing the domestic economy and enhancing local content.