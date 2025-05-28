Tinubu’s 2 years anniversary: Nigeria on path to recovery, progress – Abbas, Kalu

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks his second year in office, the leadership of the House of Representatives has commended his administration for what they describe as bold economic reforms and decisive governance that have set Nigeria on a renewed path of growth and development.

In separate statements issued on Tuesday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, congratulated President Tinubu on his second anniversary, describing his leadership as transformative and courageous.

Speaker Abbas: “Nigeria is On Track”

Speaker Abbas noted that from May 29, 2023, to date, Nigeria has witnessed fundamental policy shifts under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, aimed at repositioning the country’s economy, governance, and infrastructure.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated good leadership and courage from day one, vowing to lift our economy by six per cent annually, rationalise the foreign exchange market, generate jobs, and confront insecurity,” Abbas stated.

He praised the removal of the fuel subsidy as a game-changing policy, which, according to him, once drained over $10 billion annually but has already resulted in over ₦1 trillion in savings within the first two months.

The Speaker also highlighted several fiscal and economic gains, including harmonisation of exchange rates, over $6 billion in foreign inflows, and rebounding confidence in the Naira. “The World Bank confirms that the real GDP growth for 2024 reached its highest level since 2015, driven by a resilient non-oil sector and fortified public revenues,” he added.

He lauded the administration’s social interventions, including ₦32.7 billion allocated to the National Social Investment Programme and reinstated conditional cash transfers reaching 12 million vulnerable households.

On infrastructure, Abbas noted the strategic partnerships with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, which have spurred significant development in roads, railways, ports, and renewable energy. “From the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to the Lagos–Ibadan standard-gauge railway, these projects are transforming the economy,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Kalu: “Tinubu Saved Nigeria’s Economy”

Echoing similar sentiments, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu asserted that President Tinubu “saved Nigeria’s economy from collapse,” citing bold reforms and major achievements in key sectors.

He likened the removal of oil subsidies to exposing a “whited sepulcher” — seemingly beneficial but ultimately detrimental — and commended the President for confronting a long-standing economic drain.

Among other achievements highlighted by Kalu were:The Presidential Loan and Grant Scheme with over 900,000 beneficiaries,the Students Loan Scheme, now assisting over 300,000 students, clearing of $10 billion in foreign exchange debt, over 440 ongoing road projects spanning more than 2,700km, A 3.84% GDP growth in Q4 2024 — the highest in three years, introduction of a ₦70,000 minimum wage, decimation of over 13,500 terrorists, $50 billion in new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments, reserves growth from $3.99 billion in 2023 to $23.11 billion in 2024, Unlocking of $8 billion in new oil and gas investments, passage of four landmark tax reform bills, creation of new regional development commissions.

Kalu expressed confidence in the continuity of positive change and pledged the National Assembly’s unwavering support in enacting people-oriented legislation to reinforce the executive’s efforts.