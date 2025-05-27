Tinubu writes Senate for approval of $21.5bn loan, ₦757.9bn pension bond

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking the consideration and subsequent approval of a new external borrowing plan to the tune of over $21.5 billion.

The President is also seeking the approval of a domestic bond issuance of ₦757.9 billion to settle outstanding pension liabilities.

In a letter to the Senate and read yesterday during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill, President Tinubu highlighted the strategic significance of the 2025–2026 borrowing plan, noting that it spans key sectors of the economy.

President Tinubu said, “The 2025–2026 borrowing plan covers all sectors with specific emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, growth, security and employment generation, as well as financial and monetary reforms, among others.”

The President explained that the total facility sought under the external borrowing plan includes USD 21,543,647,912, EUR 2,193,856,324.54, and 15 billion Japanese Yen, in addition to a grant of 65 million EUR.

President Tinubu, who noted that the proposed borrowing was crucial in light of the removal of fuel subsidy and its economic implications, said: “In light of the significant infrastructure deficit in the country and the paucity of financial resources needed to address this gap amid declining domestic demand, it has become essential to pursue prudent economic borrowing to close the financial shortfall.”

Tinubu assured lawmakers that the proposed funds would be channelled into critical infrastructure projects, especially in the areas of railways, healthcare and nationwide development programmes across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“This initiative aims to generate employment, promote skill acquisition, foster entrepreneurship, reduce poverty, and enhance food security, as well as to improve the livelihoods of Nigerians,” he emphasised.

In another letter, President Tinubu is seeking the Senate’s approval for the issuance of Federal Government bonds in the domestic market to settle accrued pension liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) amounting to ₦757,983,246,572.

Tinubu, who cited the Pension Reform Act 2014, noted that the government had been unable to comply with some statutory pension obligations due to revenue challenges, leading to a buildup of arrears and increasing hardship for retirees.

He said, “The Senate is invited to note that the federal government has not been compliant with the implementation of the above provisions of the PRA 2014 over the years due to revenue challenges leading to accumulation of pension arrears with the attendant ICU retirees.”

The President, who noted that the proposal to issue bonds for the settlement of the liabilities had received approval from the Federal Executive Council in its meeting of February 4, 2025, said that settling the pension arrears will improve retirees’ welfare, boost confidence in the pension system, and inject liquidity into the economy.

The letter further read, “It will enable the Federal Government of Nigeria to meet obligations under the CPS and restore confidence in the pension industry. “It will also ensure positive welfare even for the retirees, as this will enable them to meet their basic needs… improve health and avoid untimely death.”

President Tinubu, who urged the Senate to give timely approval, assured of his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, said: “While I look forward to the progression and timely approval of the House of Representatives, please accept, Your Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my high regards.”

The President of the Senate then referred the requests to the Senate Committee on Local Debts for further legislative action and report at plenary in two weeks.