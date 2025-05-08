Tinubu wins with resolution of IMF debt

By Osunde Douglas Eseosa

I commend His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for the recent resolution of Nigeria’s outstanding debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This significant accomplishment represents a substantial step towards strengthening Nigeria’s economic foundation and securing a more prosperous future for its citizens.

The successful negotiation and apparent settlement of this longstanding debt issue is expected to yield numerous positive outcomes. It will not only contribute significantly to domestic economic growth and development, fostering job creation and attracting foreign investment, but will also enhance Nigeria’s credibility and standing within the international financial community. This improved standing will undoubtedly unlock further opportunities for economic collaboration and development partnerships.

The President’s decisive action in addressing this complex challenge demonstrates strong leadership and a commitment to sustainable economic progress. The anticipated positive repercussions on the quality of life for all Nigerians are significant and highly commendable. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive transformations this achievement will bring across various sectors of Nigerian society.

Osunde Douglas Eseosa Esq

Legal Consultant, Employment Law, International Business Litigation, Criminal Defence Advocate and Corporate Law Lawyer

Barrister, Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

LL. B (Hons.), LL.M. (USA), B.L.

White House Advisor to President Trump, Executive Member, National Republican Congressional Committee

Member, Republican National Committee Advisory Board/Executive Member.

