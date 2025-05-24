Tinubu will direct sales of 753 houses forfeited by Emefiele – Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has warned Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters over the 753-unit housing estate linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele, noting that the strategy for disposal will be directed by President Bola Tinubu.

Also, the ministry added that the houses will be completed before selling.

According to the Ministry, “The public is hereby informed that the Ministry will give a clear and adequate announcement, as well as strategy outlined for the sales of the houses, as directed by His Excellency President Bola Tinubu.”

It warned that “reports reaching the Ministry indicated that scammers were already on the move to defraud Nigerians, claiming they have slots from the housing ministry to sell the houses, asking for N500,000 for purchase of the expression of interest form.”

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development issued the warning in a statement on Saturday.

The statement, titled ‘Confiscated 753 units Housing Estate Not on Sale Yet, Beware of Scammers’, was signed by Badamasi Haiba, the Ministry’s Director Press and Public Relations.

According to the him, “The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development wishes to alert the general public that it has not yet commenced any process for the sale of the 753 units housing estate linked to former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele which it has taken custody of from the EFCC, a few days ago.

“For avoidance of doubt, the Ministry has just taken over the estate from the EFCC as directed by Mr. President.

“The houses will be completed by the ministry and all the necessary infrastructure will be provided before offering to the public for sale and for special needs of the government.

“The Hon Minister, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa had in that regard announced that the Ministry would set up a technical committee to carry out physical assessment of the facility, conduct integrity test of the buildings and ascertain the infrastructure needs that will make the estate habitable and finally come up with the disposal strategy.

“Accordingly, the general public is therefore warned not to fall victim to fraudsters, and are advised to directly contact the ministry’s officials through the departments of Public Building and Housing Development, and the Press and Public Relations for clarification before they commit any resource as regards to the purchase of the houses.

“The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that the process is guided by transparency, public accountability, and inclusivity, while delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda in the housing sector.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and rely only on official communications from the Ministry.”

