‘Tinubu transforming energy landscape’ – Lokpobiri flags off construction of Bauchi oil and gas academy

The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri Ph.D, has flagged off the construction of the permanent site for the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy, Alkaleri (BOGAA), noting that this move by the Bauchi Government will contribute to Federal Government’s human capacity development in the energy sector.

During the flag-off ceremony, the Minister explained that the imperative to activate all available oil platforms for increased production led President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant approvals for the issuance of all critical regulatory licenses for the Kolmani Integrated Development Projects. “Our objective is to make every productive oil platform count towards national growth,” the Minister said.

The minister further highlighted, in a statement signed by Nneamaka Okafor, SA Media and Communication to the Minister, noted that the President’s broader agenda to harness the full potential of Nigeria’s energy sector in driving economic prosperity. “Mr. President is intentional about transforming our energy landscape into one that fuels industrial growth, creates jobs, and enhances national revenue,” he stated.

Commending Bauchi State for aligning with this national vision, the Lokpobiri noted that the establishment of the Academy demonstrates the State’s forward-thinking approach to energy sector participation. “With this Academy, Bauchi is making a strategic contribution to the development of the human capital needed to drive our sector forward,” he added.

Lokpobiri also pointed to the abundant fossil fuel reserves within the country and stressed the importance of local capacity in managing and sustaining the sector. He acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government, through the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), in supporting human capital and technological advancement.

“PTDF has played a critical role in ensuring that our sector is not just productive but also future-ready,” the Minister noted, expressing hope that BOGAA would establish a strong partnership with the PTDF to ensure the success and sustainability of its programs.

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, thanked the Federal Government for its support and reiterated the State’s commitment to the Academy’s success. “This institution will serve as a foundation for skill acquisition and innovation that will benefit not just Bauchi State but the entire nation,” the Governor said.