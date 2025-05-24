Tinubu, South East and Umahi’s good boy antics

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

By Emeka Alex Duru

I always recall what a friend lectured as the staying power in Nigeria’s politics each time any politician literally dances naked in dramatizing the indispensability of the president. The trick is to be seen as loyal, no matter what it takes and how it is demonstrated. Suspicion of disloyalty, by facts or perception, can be fatal. But to be considered loyal, is all that is required for advancement and all that come with it. When therefore you see a politician, especially an appointee shouting himself hoarse in praising the president or governor, he is only trying to keep his job and remain relevant. In Nigeria, politicians are like street hawkers who thrive on traffic. Their fidelity is attached to where their stomachs are nourished at a material time.

That is the safest way to understand the head boy antics of the minister of works, David Umahi in his assertion that all the five governors of the South East, regardless of political affiliation, are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 general elections. In his estimation, past grievances over marginalisation in the region were being addressed by Tinubu. “Before, Ebonyi lacked federal presence. Today, at least four projects are ongoing there. We now have a Minister of Works from the South East for the first time. Enugu to Abakaliki, Port Harcourt to Enugu, Onitsha to Owerri—all are under construction”, he listed as parts of the messianic feats by Tinubu.

Umahi disclosed plans for a South East summit to formally endorse Tinubu for re-election in 2027. “All the governors are on board. We’re organising a summit of South East leaders to endorse the president. We want our projects completed, national unity strengthened and full integration of Ndi Igbo,” he stated. For effect, the minister urged Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to join the effort, saying the region is witnessing unprecedented federal infrastructure development under Tinubu.

Umahi understands his game and he is playing it well. His strategy fits into the sixth prescription by Robert Greene an American author in his classic; “48 Laws to power”. It states; “Everything is judged by its appearance; what is unseen counts for nothing. Never let yourself get lost in the crowd, then, or buried in oblivion. Stand out. Be conspicuous, at all cost. Make yourself a magnet of attention by appearing large, more colourful, more mysterious than the blind and timid masses”. Politics in contemporary Nigeria is about positioning and grandstanding. Those that shout loudest are the ones that commandeer attention. By advertising the assurance of the support of the governors for Tinubu’s second term, he is making a huge investment in retaining his job or getting a similar premium-grade ministry. Never mind the quixotic concealment of the ambition with the facile posture of advancing Igbo interest, it is all about what comes to David Nweze Umahi!

The former governor of course understands the power of blackmail and name dropping. He is making maximum gains of the situation. Many governors in the country, especially in the geographical south seeking reelection, seem to see in the open support for Tinubu an assurance for retaining their positions in 2027. To be clear, the endorsement is not by conviction but in deference to the perceived grip the President has on the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the courts which can be deployed against any of them considered recalcitrant.

