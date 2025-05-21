Tinubu signs bill establishing Federal University of Technology, Ilaro into law

…Senator Adeola Hails Milestone, Says Ogun West Now Has Its First Federal University

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed into law the bill establishing the Federal University of Technology, Ilaro (FUTI), thereby upgrading the existing Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun State to a full-fledged university.

The announcement was made by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who commended President Tinubu for the landmark decision. He also congratulated Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West)—the sponsor of the bill—and the people of Ogun West and Ogun State at large.

The bill, which had passed its third reading in October 2024, officially marks the transformation of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro into a university-level institution.

Reacting to the development, Senator Adeola, who has long championed the institution’s upgrade, expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu. In a statement issued by his media adviser, Kayode Odunaro, Adeola said the assent to the bill reflects the President’s unwavering commitment to advancing tertiary education under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Mr. President for hearing the cries of my people in Ogun West. My senatorial district was the only one in Ogun State without a federal university. We are very grateful to the President for seeing the merit in establishing a university of technology in the industrial hub of the state,” Adeola stated.

Senator Adeola recalled that his efforts to upgrade the institution began in 2016, during the 8th National Assembly under Senate President Bukola Saraki, when the bill was first passed by the Senate but failed to secure concurrent passage by the House of Representatives.

The bill resurfaced in the 9th Senate under Senator Ahmed Lawan, where it was passed by both chambers but did not receive presidential assent from then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Today, I am glad that in the 10th National Assembly, my dream—dating back nearly a decade—has been realized under President Tinubu. We are forever grateful to the National Assembly and our performing President,” Adeola added.

Highlighting the rationale for the upgrade, Adeola noted that Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro already boasts superior infrastructure and personnel compared to some newly established federal and state universities, making it well-positioned for elevation to university status.

He also praised Tinubu’s broader education policies, citing initiatives such as the student loan scheme, funding for tertiary institutions, and improvements in educational infrastructure as proof of a focused agenda for national development through education.

The establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Ilaro is expected to expand access to technical education and spur economic growth in Ogun West, an area known for its industrial activity.