Tinubu responding to needs of FCT residents through projects — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu is addressing the needs of FCT residents through impactful road and other infrastructure projects.

Wike made the remark on Friday, when he inspected the Aguma Palace and Market roads projects in Gwagwalada, as well as the A2 to Pai road project in Kwali Area Council.

The minister said he felt fulfilled seeing residents express joy over government’s efforts to meet their needs.

“We are happy when people are happy. When people express their happiness over government performance, it energises us and tells that we’re doing the right thing,” he said.

Wike noted the overwhelming enthusiasm of residents, especially at Aguma Palace road, where traders and locals cheered the progress made.

“They were shouting that the Renewed Hope agenda is working.

“That is what we have assured Nigerians, that renewed hope is not just a mere talk; it is something that has come to stay; something that Nigerians will live to appreciate,” he said.

Commenting on the A2 to Pai road in Kwali Area Council, Wike expressed satisfaction with the delivery of the project, pointing out that even satellite towns were now equipped with streetlights.

“You won’t believe that this is a road in a satellite town,” he remarked, praising the quality of the project.

Wike attributed the achievements to President Tinubu’s leadership, adding that with the right leadership, results were inevitable.

“Mr President has shown me good leadership, there is no magic to it. When you have the right leadership, everyone aligns with the vision.

“When you have the right leadership those working with you will cue in, knowing fully well that this is your vision; knowing fully well that this is your mission; and knowing fully well that you’re committed to it and you want to achieve results,” he said.

He further acknowledged Tinubu’s support, stating that he had been given all the needed resources to perform, leaving no room for excuses.

“We are very happy that we are fulfilling the promises we made,” Wike added.