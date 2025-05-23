Tinubu promises adequate funding of universities

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, who was represented by Prof. Adebayo Bamire, the Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun, stated this at the 35th Convocation of the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo (AFUED).

The President said his administration had taken steps to fix the country’s economy, adding that his administration is informed about the predicaments in the nation’s universities.

“This administration is not oblivious of the predicaments in the universities. The paucity of funds to enhance administrative matters is a general and perennial challenge for most tertiary institutions.

“Other challenges like infrastructural decadence, shortage of manpower and growing insecurity of cult fraternities, among others, on the campuses.

“We are taking commensurate steps to address these challenges decisively,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that universities and other tertiary institutions have been factored into the plans of government for more funding so that they could compete favourably with others globally.” Tinubu said.

He said that the government would address emerging problems in the upgraded colleges of education to university status.

Tinubu, therefore, enjoined the graduating students to endeavour to make meaningful impacts in the society.

The president further urged them to be creative, resilient, impulsive and spontaneous.

In his words, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State said that the institution had advanced the course of education in the country.

The governor commended the university’s management for recording success despite a myriad of challenges.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, asked the students to remain focused.

The governor promised that the state government would continue to collaborate with the institution for the benefit of the society.

Also speaking, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the FAUED, Prof. Samuel Akintunde, said that a total of 12,556 were being conferred with first degrees, while 6,269 were being conferred with the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE).

Akintunde added that 1,501 graduates were offered diplomas.

The vice-chancellor urged the graduates to be outstanding in their endeavours, asking them to be innovative and creative in solving societal problems, thereby creating and making legitimate wealth.

Akintunde, who commended the roles played by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu; Prof. Toyin Falola; and the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, said that the institution was yet to get a take-off grant since it was upgraded.

“It should be stated that we are yet to get a take-off grant. All that had been achieved so far had been through the internally generated revenue.

“It is important to build two or three faculties and remodel the existing structures to occupy other faculties. Also, the laboratories and resource centres are yet to be upgraded,” he said.

In her remarks, Hajia Ganiyat Yusuf, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the institution, said that the council remained committed to supporting the national vision outlined in Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Yusuf added that the council would continue to do its best as a body that had direct oversight functions over the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 51 students had First Class, 3,090 had Second Class Upper, 6,805 got Second Class Lower, 2,087 got Third Class, and 154 got Pass.

NAN also reports that the institution conferred honorary doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa) on the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu; the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo; and Toyin Falola, a professor of African Studies at the University of Texas at Austin, U.S. (NAN)