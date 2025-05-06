Tinubu presents ₦1.78 trillion FCT budget to Reps

By Gift ChapiOdekina,Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday presented a ₦1.78 trillion budget proposal for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the House of Representatives, urging lawmakers to fast-track its passage to facilitate critical development projects.

The ₦1,783,823,708,309 budget was formally submitted in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House which was read on the House floor during plenary in Abuja.

Tinubu stated that the budget presentation was in compliance with Section 299 of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowers the president to lay the FCT’s budget before the legislature.

In his letter, the president emphasised that the proposed budget would boost key sectors, including health, social welfare, agriculture, and employment.

“The passage of the budget would facilitate investment in health and social welfare, increase agricultural production, and improve the creation of jobs,” he wrote.

Highlighting the budget’s priorities, Tinubu revealed that 85% of the total allocation would be directed toward completing ongoing infrastructure and development projects, while the remaining 15% would fund new initiatives.

“I urge the National Assembly to give this budget the urgent attention it deserves, in the interest of accelerating development within the FCT.”

The proposed budget is one of the largest ever for the FCT.