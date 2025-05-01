Tinubu pays tribute to ‘former boss’s Chief Pius Akinyelure on his birthday

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to a man he called his former boss, friend and brother, Chief Pius Akinyelure on his birthday.

The President said the wisdom and example of Chief Akinyelure as an octogenarian will continue to benefit the country, community, and family.

In a tribute, he personally wrote, he said: “My dear brother, friend and former boss, I congratulate you warmly on your birthday, May 2.

“You have lived a remarkable and impactful life as a husband, father, and accomplished administrator. Today, you stand out not just as a fine politician and respectable community leader but also as an eminent figure in our country.

“As a professional with extensive experience in finance and management, you had a rewarding career at ExxonMobil, where our paths first crossed.

“Our relationship blossomed at Mobil, where you were my Executive Director. From a professional work environment where we developed a special bond, we have become brothers, confidantes, associates, and trusted allies for over 40 years.

“I cherish our enduring friendship and brotherhood, which has enriched my life through your wisdom, forthrightness, and steadfast counsel.

“Your love for Nigeria is boundless. As a patriot deeply committed to national development, you have embraced the ideals of progressive politics and played pivotal roles in shaping our nation’s future.

“You were the National Vice Chairman of our party, the All Progressives Congress, for the South-West at a critical and defining moment in its evolution. You later served on the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, first as a director and as Chairman.

“Thank you for your leadership at NNPC Limited, which led to some achievements the state-owned oil company recorded in the last ten years.

On behalf of a grateful nation, I thank you immensely.

“Your wisdom and example as an octogenarian will continue to benefit our country, community, and family.”

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty God will continue to grant the Octogenarian good health, happiness, and many more years of fulfilment.