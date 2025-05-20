Tinubu not to blame for economy – Eno

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu did not create the economic challenges currently affecting Nigeria, says Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom.

He stated on Tuesday while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor praised Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to revive Nigeria’s economy and improve infrastructure across the country.

“As I often say, President Tinubu did not create the economic problem we face today.

“I believe he is doing his best and deserves our support to complete the job,” he added.

Speaking about his tenure, Eno said his administration has enhanced basic amenities in Akwa Ibom over the past two years.

“In Akwa Ibom, we’ve addressed key areas and are making steady progress.

“We’ve made gains in education, healthcare, roads, and markets — our presence is felt across sectors.

“The first two years focused on rural development. We’re now prioritising major infrastructure and promoting tourism in the state,” Eno said.

He acknowledged his predecessors’ roles in developing Akwa Ibom and pledged to build on their legacies.

The governor said, “We’ve continued the work of past leaders — from Obong Attah to Akpabio, to Udom Emmanuel and now myself.

“It’s a strong foundation. Each leader builds on it. Akwa Ibom is progressing well compared to many other states.”

On youth empowerment, Eno said his administration launched an employment portal to boost job creation and engagement.

“We are investing in young people through skills training and support for small and medium enterprises.

“We are making sure youths gain employment, and the portal is helping in that direction.

“We aim to rebuild the middle class through youth empowerment and enterprise support,” the governor said.