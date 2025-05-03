Tinubu not running Yoruba govt, Afenifere declares

President Bola Tinubu

*Warns against plot to scuttle second-term ambition

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, yesterday dismissed insinuation in some quarters that President Bola Tinubu was running a Yoruba government. Rather, the group said that the administration of President Tinubu, is a “Nigerian government”. The group’s Organizing Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, in a statement issued yesterday condemned a clandestine plot as contained in an expose by one Dr Sandra Duru to sabotage the administration of President Tinubu which conspirators have stereotyped as a Yoruba government.

According to Afenifere, “This is no light accusation. It is a revelation that demands reflection from patriots and repudiation from all who still hold Nigeria dear. Let it be said, plainly and without ambiguity, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is not a Yoruba government. It is a Nigerian government. He did not ascend to the presidency by tribal inheritance but by democratic choice — the result of votes cast in faith by Nigerians of every tongue, creed, and religion.

“To label this administration as ‘Yoruba’ and weaponize that label as grounds for sabotage is not only dishonest, but a vile act of tribal opportunism and sedition. We reject it utterly.

“We remind the nation: When President Muhammadu Buhari held office for eight years, no one branded his leadership as a ‘Fulani government.’ No tribal coalition was formed to deny him a second term on the grounds of ethnicity. He was allowed to serve out his mandate in full — and rightly so.

The same principle of equity and continuity must apply now. Let no one demand justice only when it suits them, but deny it when it is owed to others. President Tinubu shall serve his full term of eight years, by the will of the good people of this country and under the watch of the Constitution. To suggest otherwise is to play Russian roulette with our national destiny. “Afenifere salutes Dr. Sandra Duru for her uncommon courage — for speaking truth not only to power, but to conspiracy. Her voice is a reminder that integrity still walks among us, and that silence, in the face of wickedness, is not an option for those who love this country.

“Nigeria is not a personal or tribal empire. Our nation will not bow to tribal blackmail. It will not bend to invented narratives. And it will not break under the weight of conspiracy. Let all patriots rally to the defence of truth, justice, and constitutional order. We have come too far to be dragged backward by petty ambition disguised as activism. Let us reject the agents of sabotage — not because they threaten one man, but because they threaten all of us”.