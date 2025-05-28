Tinubu, NCSP’s DG review progress of strategic partnership with China

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has met with the Director-General and Global Liaison of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe, at the Presidential Villa for a high-level briefing on the current state of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, Mr. Tegbe provided an update on the ongoing activities and initiatives of the NCSP office, highlighting significant progress made in advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed by President Tinubu and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Since his appointment, Mr. Tegbe has led engagements with key stakeholders in the Chinese government and business community, working to attract targeted investments into Nigeria across critical sectors, including infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, agriculture, education, healthcare, and mineral development.

President Tinubu commended Mr. Tegbe and his team for their dedication and the tangible strides made in aligning international cooperation with Nigeria’s national development goals.

He expressed full confidence in Mr. Tegbe’s leadership and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to leveraging Nigeria’s partnership with China to accelerate industrialization and economic transformation.

In his remarks, the President charged the NCSP with the task of fast-tracking the execution of priority projects that deliver real and measurable benefits to the Nigerian people.

He emphasized the importance of leveraging the Nigeria-China relationship in the industrialization of Nigeria.

The Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership is a key pillar of Nigeria’s foreign and economic policy, aimed at unlocking new opportunities in trade, infrastructure, energy, and human capital development.