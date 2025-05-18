Tinubu meets Peter Obi, Fayemi at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration in Rome

From Left: Former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu.

By Bayo Wahab

President Bola Tinubu met Peter Obi, the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, and Kayode Fayemi, a former governor of Ekiti State, at Pope Leo XIV’s installation mass in Rome.

In a post on X on Sunday, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, said Fayemi sighted the President where he sat with other leaders and asked Obi to follow him to “pay homage” to the President.

Onanuga wrote: “On getting to the President, Fayemi broke the ice between Obi and Tinubu. He said: ‘Mr. President, welcome to our church, and thank you for honouring the Pope with your presence.’ President Tinubu, ever quick-witted, responded, ‘I should be the one welcoming you and Peter. I’m the Head of the Nigerian Delegation.’ The President’s response cracked up Obi, who agreed with the President.”

“Obi said, ‘Yes, indeed. We are members of your delegation.”

He added, “Peter Obi and Fayemi are staunch Catholics and Papal knights.”

In his statement on X, Obi confirmed his meeting with President Tinubu, saying he exchanged warm greetings with him.

A Shared Journey of Faith: Kayode Fayemi and I at the Vatican



Today, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and I stood once again beneath the majestic dome of St. Peter’s Basilica for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, evoking memories of our presence here as Governors in 2013 for the… pic.twitter.com/JAHuqP6yJj — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 18, 2025

“Today, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and I stood once again beneath the majestic dome of St. Peter’s Basilica for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, evoking memories of our presence here as governors in 2013 for the inauguration of Pope Francis — a deeply significant moment for the Church and the world,” Obi wrote.



“Over the years, I have returned to this sacred place on several occasions, including as part of Nigeria’s official delegation to the canonisations of Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa. Through my involvement with Scholas Occurrentes, the global initiative founded by Pope Francis, I have also participated in various efforts promoting education, peace, and intercultural dialogue.

“Today’s event was particularly special, as it marked the beginning of a new papacy. I exchanged warm greetings with President Bola Tinubu and was pleased to see the diverse gathering of world leaders and pilgrims who came in faith and unity,” the statement read in part.

The former Governor of Anambra said what stood out for him was the Pope’s “profoundly moving homily — especially his heartfelt appeal for us to journey together towards God by embracing the poor, the suffering, and the forgotten.”

He said he offered prayers to God for Nigeria and also renewed his commitment to championing bold and sustained investment in the critical sectors—especially education, healthcare delivery, and lifting people out of poverty.