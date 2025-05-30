Tinubu loyalist donates Sallah Ram in appreciation for Kolmani Oil license

By Charly Agwam

In a heartfelt display of loyalty and gratitude, Khamis Musa Darazo, a long-time supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated a Sallah ram to the President in appreciation for the recent approval of the Kolmani Oil License.

Speaking with Vanguard on Friday, Khamis, who resides in Bauchi, revealed that he attempted to deliver the ram to the APC secretariat in the state but was denied access to the premises. Undeterred, he appealed for a link to the President or his aides to ensure he can present the ram before the upcoming Sallah celebration.

“I wanted to express my gratitude to President Tinubu in a meaningful way,” Khamis said. “Donating a Sallah ram is my way of saying thank you for the Kolmani Oil License, which I believe will open up vast business opportunities for the North and for Nigeria as a whole.”

Khamis described the oil license as a transformative development for the region, adding that his gesture was a symbolic expression of deep appreciation.

A known admirer of President Tinubu, Khamis has demonstrated his support over the years in several ways. During the President’s campaign, he said he gave up his NYSC allowance to support the movement. In 2024, he named his newborn daughter after Tinubu’s late mother, describing it as a mark of respect and personal tribute to the President’s legacy.

As Sallah approaches, Khamis hopes his act of goodwill will reach the President, whom he credits with laying the groundwork for economic progress in the North.