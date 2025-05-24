Tinubu doing well but should tackle insecurity — Sen Neda Imasuen

Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Neda Imasuen has assessed the performance of President Bola Tinubu on his two years in office and concluded that the president has done well but he should tackle insecurity more seriously.

Senator Imasuen who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions in an interview with Vanguard newspaper, details of which will be published later, said President Tinubu was already steering the ship of the state in the right direction and urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration. He also rejected the claim that the present senate was a rubber stamp assembly saying all the bills that have been passed by the Senate were in the best interest of Nigerians.

His words: “I am very happy that we have somebody like the President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is steering the ship of affairs today. I say so because of his courage. It takes courage to be able to do what he has done, and what he continues to do. He has brought about certain policies that I believe, as a matter of time, will begin to yield dividends. He’s not afraid to take on those issues that many of his predecessors stayed away from, just because they are interested in elections. And for that, I salute him, and that is why I admire him because of that courage.

“So, I will enjoin Nigerians to be patient, as these policies are already yielding fruits. No one believed that it was going to be easy, because it took years of decadence, and it’s going to take years as well to eradicate the decadence that has been the story of Nigeria. With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I believe that this country is already in the right direction, and the sail is on, and it’s going to berth successfully.

As President Tinubu enters his third year in office, Senator Imasuen tasked him to continue funding the security agencies as well as the issue of population. He said, “from my own point of view, there are certain things that the president needs to do. One of them is to continue on with finding ways to address this insecurity problem. It’s never going to end just by swoop of the security summit, and therefore, it should be in the front burner of his kitchen tools. I am also looking at the issue of population. I believe that we should review our population.

“The president must also do something about agriculture which is tied to insecurity. Nigerians should begin to look forward to finished products, and not just continuous exploration and exportation of raw materials. That is part of what is creating unemployment in our economy here. You can imagine if we have rubber, and we are able to produce plastic, we are able to produce tyres and all those rubber components from them, many industries will be set up, and then you will begin to see unemployment reducing.

“On the health issue, I just believe that we have not done as much as we should have done. I believe that area has been so neglected, and not much attention is paid to it. I believe each local government should have a cottage hospital and each local government head quarter should have a specialist hospital before we can begin to talk about specialist hospitals in the big cities. This will help again to make Nigerians healthy, and a healthy nation is a nation that can produce. These are the areas that I think this present administration should look into”.

Senator Imasuen also disagreed with the insinuation that the present 10th Senate is a Rubber Stamp one. According to him, “a lot of bills came to us, and looking at the intent of those bills and what they tend to solve, it didn’t take anything difficult for one to review and then to support it. I dare any Nigerian to tell me which bill came that they thought or they believe wasn’t good, that we passed. Every bill that we passed, we are very proud of them, and we believe that it’s helping and continues to help the Nigerian people. If some segment of the population see it as rubber stamping, then it’s unfortunate.

A lot is being done and the Senate is doing the best that can help ameliorate the sufferings that Nigerians are going through, which is not the fault of the population”.