Tinubu declares Taraba ‘Nigeria’s Agricultural Powerhouse’

…Says FG Reforms Target Economic Prosperity

…As Dangote Urges Support for Local Investors

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Taraba State as Nigeria’s agricultural powerhouse, emphasizing the need to harness its vast potential to ensure national food security and economic growth.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima at the maiden Taraba State International Investment Summit (TARAVEST) held Wednesday in Jalingo, Tinubu said ongoing federal reforms are intentional steps to build a resilient economy and attract investment through the optimal use of human and capital resources.

“Food sufficiency is the first currency of national stability, and this is why we have prioritized agriculture as the anchor of our national strategy,” he stated.

The president noted that several government interventions have been launched to increase agricultural productivity and reduce dependence on food imports.

“Taraba’s role in this vision is central—from the tea and coffee grown on its hills to the livestock raised here. This state is an agricultural powerhouse that must be fully harnessed,” Tinubu added.

He called on both local and international investors to partner with the federal and state governments in turning various regions of the country into industrial hubs.

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, also addressed the summit, urging governments at all levels to prioritize domestic investors. He noted that foreign investors are more inclined to invest where local investors are flourishing.

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), highlighted the importance of improved security, better access to electricity, and a business-friendly environment to attract significant investments.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by Niger State Governor Umar Bago, affirmed that Taraba has all the natural factors needed for a bumper agricultural harvest. He urged residents to embrace investors as partners in development rather than seeing them as land grabbers.

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, declared the state open for business, describing it as a safe and fertile ground for investment in agriculture, mining, and tourism.

Former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the TARAVEST Planning Committee, Ndudi Elumelu, also encouraged global investors to explore Taraba’s abundant resources for guaranteed returns.