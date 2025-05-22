Tinubu committed to $25bn Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline, Akpabio assures African parliament

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains firmly committed to the $25 billion Nigeria–Morocco gas pipeline project, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has assured.

This commitment was reaffirmed at the Executive Session of the African Parliament in Casablanca, Morocco, where Senator Akpabio was represented by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South).

Senator Ibrahim stated that President Tinubu is set to undertake a review of all abandoned infrastructure projects in the country, with the Nigeria–Morocco gas pipeline topping the list of national priority initiatives.

The ambitious gas pipeline project, which is expected to span 5,660 kilometers, is designed to carry 30 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year. It will traverse 13 African countries, including Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco.

Senator Ibrahim emphasized that the trans-African pipeline is expected to create thousands of jobs, foster industrial and digital development, and enhance energy sustainability across the continent. He added that the project will play a transformative role, not only for Nigeria but for all participating countries.

The Senator reiterated that Morocco, as a key partner, stands to benefit significantly through the supply of gas to European markets. In light of the deepening cooperation, he urged the Moroccan government to reconsider its visa policy and allow visa-free entry for Nigerian citizens to facilitate trade, investment, and mobility spurred by the upcoming infrastructure.

Currently in the feasibility study and route planning phase, the project has encountered delays, with the final investment decision, originally scheduled for 2023, now expected in 2025.

Senator Ibrahim also disclosed that Senator Akpabio is working closely with President Tinubu to provide the legislative backing necessary to remove bureaucratic obstacles and ensure the project’s successful implementation.

“This project is more than a pipeline,” Senator Ibrahim said. “It is a symbol of economic integration, strategic cooperation, and a shared vision for Africa’s energy future.”