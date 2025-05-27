Tinubu arrives Lagos for ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration

Gov Babajide Sanwo-OLu receives President Bola Tinubu at Lagos Airport.

By Bayo Wahab

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos ahead of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, along with other top government officials, received the president at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport around 4:15pm on Tuesday.

President Tinubu is expected to deliver a speech alongside other West African leaders at the ECOWAS event on Wednesday.

Special Adviser Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, had earlier disclosed that Yakubu Gowon would also deliver a speech.

Gowon is the only surviving head of state, who signed the ECOWAS declaration.

While the president of the ECOWAS commission, Omar Touray is expected to deliver the welcome address, Bolaji Akinyemi, a former minister of external affairs, will review the organisation’s 50-year journey.

After the ECOWAS event, Tinubu will commission some projects in Lagos on May 31.

The projects include section I of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, the Lekki deep seaport tax credit concrete road, the flag-off of section II of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, and the 7th Axial Road.

The President will observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House, Dodan barracks, before returning to Abuja.

Vanguard News