Tinubu approves registration of Institute of Negotiators, Community Development experts

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the registration of the Institute of Negotiators, Community and Social Development Experts.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, explained that the mandate is to train and raise professional negotiators, community professionals and social development experts.

It will also provide research, policy analysis, and strategic partnerships for sustainable solutions, as well as providing advocacy and social impact for sustainable negotiation, community enhancement and social development.

He further stated that the vision is to be a leading institution in promoting effective negotiation, community development, and social progress, empowering individuals and communities to thrive.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, for the approval.

“We are delighted to announce the official registration of the Institute of Negotiators, Community and Social Development Experts. We express heartfelt gratitude to Mr. President for his consent and the Attorney General of the Federation for approving the registration.

“We appreciate the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for issuing the Certificate. As a seasoned administrator and respected patriot, your expertise will be crucial in guiding the Institute’s growth. The Institute is poised to certify executive experts and development practitioners through partnerships with internationally recognized institutions.”

Yusuff, who noted that it has been about five years of waiting since application for registration of the institute was submitted, explained that its focus would be on training, capacity building certifications, global partnership and strategic development.