Tinubu, Akpabio, Osoba, others celebrate Governor Abiodun at 65

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for his transformative leadership, which has significantly advanced infrastructure and socio-economic development in the state.

The President made the remarks at a thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, marking Governor Abiodun’s 65th birthday and six years in office. Tinubu was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“Your leadership over the past six years has transformed Ogun State into a model of progress, with notable achievements in infrastructure, social welfare, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, and food security,” the President’s message read. He added that Abiodun’s transparent and inclusive governance has fostered innovation, stability, and sustainable development, making Ogun a leading investment destination with steadily growing internally generated revenue.

Senator Akpabio, in his personal remarks, commended Abiodun’s ability to turn vision into reality. Reflecting on his own record, Akpabio joked about being challenged by Ogun’s progress: “I thought I was an uncommon governor, but I have come to see an uncommon state.” He also thanked Abiodun for his support of President Tinubu and his role in mobilizing southern governors to back the administration.

In his speech, Governor Abiodun described the occasion as a moment of gratitude and reflection. “The journey has been one of grace, learning, testing, and triumphs,” he said, recalling the uncertainties when he assumed office on May 29, 2019. “With God’s help, the rain is gone. Despite all odds, we have repositioned this great state, and I am humbled and grateful.”

He rededicated himself to leading with humility, vision, courage, and compassion, asking for continued prayers to succeed in his remaining tenure.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also commended Abiodun’s developmental strides, describing his 65th birthday as a day of joy.

Former Ogun governor Olusegun Osoba acknowledged the tremendous infrastructural progress over the last six years, highlighting the repair of major roads and provision of essential services.

Traditional rulers including the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Oludotun Aremu Gbadebo, the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, and the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, praised Abiodun for his impactful leadership, infrastructural projects, and support for traditional institutions.

The Bishop of Egba West Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Samuel Ogundeji, delivered the sermon titled “If It Has Been the Lord,” urging the governor to continually count his blessings and remain reliant on God for guidance. He reminded Abiodun to be mindful of the challenges of leadership, to avoid distractions, and to conduct a thorough self-appraisal of his stewardship to strengthen his performance in the coming years.