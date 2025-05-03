Tielemans keeps Villa in chase for Champions League place

Aston Villa’s Belgian midfielder #08 Youri Tielemans celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on May 3, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Aston Villa climbed back into the race to qualify for the Champions League as Youri Tielemans sealed a crucial 1-0 win against Fulham on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s side couldn’t afford anything less than a victory at Villa Park as the battle for a top five finish in the Premier League approaches a dramatic climax.

Belgian midfielder Tielemans kept them in the hunt with a first half winner that moved seventh-placed Villa level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and sixth-placed Nottingham Forest.

Villa have just three matches left, while Chelsea and Forest each have a game in hand.

Manchester City’s win over Wolves on Friday had increased the pressure on Villa to get a result against Marco Silva’s men and they rose to the challenge.

Villa produced a dismal display in their 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend.

But following their memorable run to the Champions League quarter-finals, Emery is desperate to lead Villa back into Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Villa were without Marcus Rashford after he flew to Dubai to start his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Ollie Watkins regained his place as Villa’s centre-forward in Rashford’s absence.

Watkins had admitted he was angry to be reduced to a substitute role in both legs of Villa’s Champions League quarter-final loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Watkins had an early chance to make his point to Emery, but couldn’t keep his header on target.

There was no need for Villa to regret that miss as they took the lead in the seventh minute.

John McGinn whipped over a corner and Tielemans rose highest to power a header beyond Bern Leno.

Villa appealed in vain for a penalty after Watkins tumbled under Antonee Robinson’s shoulder barge.

Raul Jimenez couldn’t get the finishing touch on Sasa Lukic’s free-kick as Fulham threatened for the first time.

Jimenez went close again with a curler from distance just before the interval.

Watkins miscued a golden opportunity from Matty Cash’s early ball in the second half.

Ryan Sessegnon thought he had equalised with a close-range effort but VAR intervened to disallow it for offside.

Harry Wilson lost his composure, frittering away a chance with just Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez to beat.

Leno denied Watkins with a smart save from the striker’s snap-shot.

Villa were never comfortable however and Cash made a superb goal-line clearance to keep out Joachim Andersen’s close-range effort.

Donyell Malen drilled against the crossbar in stoppage-time, but Villa had done just enough to remain in the Champions League chase.