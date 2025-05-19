Thuggery, drug abuse will be catastrophic if… – APC chieftain, Zaura

…Analysis shows we must accord menace top priority – Kano CP

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Worried by the spate of thuggery and drug abuse, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Kano State, Abdulsalam Abdulkarim popularly known as A. A. Zaura has said that the menace will be catastrophic and disastrous if not tackled or left unaddressed.

Zaura, stated this while convening a stakeholders meeting on his project, end thuggery study solution and policy action (From Street to Straight) to address thuggery and drug abuse menace in the state.

The 2023 Kano Central Senatorial candidate of APC, however, appealed to all stakeholders to join the fight to find a lasting solution to end the menace in the state.

He said his foundation has resolved to take the bull by the horns to find a lasting solution to the menace.

According to him, “For everyone with a child, if this is not tackled, it will become a disaster and catastrophic.

“Children from 13-years and above indulge in thuggery and substance abuse in Kano. It is our collective responsibility to reshape the future of our youths. Please I’m pleading with you our royal fathers, we have to rescue the youths of Kano from roaming the streets, we have to show them that they are not neglected, talk to them and listen to them and bring them back to life.

“This is the time, we have to rescue Kano, we have to rescue our youths. Why are they indulged in this menace, bring them back to live. Ignite life back to them.

“We have set the ball rolling. We are taking them back to school and we will empower them in trades. The Project is aimed to shapen the future of youths in the state irrespective of political party. Our desire is to see a peaceful Kano state, where everyone would sleep with two eyes closed, where a common person will walk without a fear of being attacked,” Zaura said.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori said analysis conducted (studies and crimes mapped) made it clear that the command must accord top priorities to the duo crimes of notorious thugs and drug abuse.

He noted that the menace not only threaten the safety and security of the communities but also jeopardize the future of the youths.

He said within two months of his assumption of office, the command has arrested a total of 357 individuals involved in thuggery, drug dealings and other crimes and recovered illicit drugs.

The Kano State Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Abubakar Idris said the law enforcement agencies will leave no stone unturned to get to the root, overcome and eradicate the monsters of thuggery and drug abuse.

Earlier in his welcome address, Director of Project, Garba Shehu said the event is timely as it provided opportunity for the stakeholders to discuss the societal issue and also chart a way forward.