Three rescued, others trapped as one-storey building collapses in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Panic gripped residents of Mushin, Lagos, on Sunday afternoon when a one-storey building under construction suddenly collapsed, trapping an unspecified number of people beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred at 96 Ishaga Road, directly opposite the Idi Araba Central Mosque.

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services swiftly mobilised to the scene, where three individuals—whose identities have yet to be confirmed—were pulled from the debris alive.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Shakiru Amodu, said: “A male adult has been rescued while efforts are ongoing to rescue other victims trapped under the rubble.”

Rescue operations were still underway at the time of filing this report, as officials raced against time to locate and save those still believed to be trapped.