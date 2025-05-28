Three dead, six injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway crash

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says three people have died while six others were injured in an accident which involved five vehicles on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Mr Adekunle Ajibade, the South-West Area Commander of TRACE, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, said that the accident happened at about 7.45 a.m.

Ajibade explained that a cement truck with no registration number heading to the tollgate from Sango Ota was at top speed when it had brake failure and rammed into four vehicles.

According to him, the six survivors sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Ifo General Hospital, Ogun, while the survivors are also receiving treatment in the same hospital.

“Motorists should always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the road.

“Drivers should also stop excessive speed and reckless driving to prevent unnecessary loss of lives,” he said.

Ajibade said that the vehicles had been towed off the expressway to ease the free flow of traffic in the area. (NAN)