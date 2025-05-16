The Winlos announce new movie project centered on a Music Minister’s Journey

By Chioma Okoye

The renowned Christian drama duo, The Winlos, have officially announced their upcoming film project titled “Prophet Suddely 3-The Music Minister”, a soul-stirring movie that follows the highs and lows of a gifted music minister navigating fame, faith, and personal conviction in a fast-changing world.

Building on their reputation for impactful storytelling and gospel-centered content, this new film aims to spark conversations around purpose, compromise, spiritual burnout, and true worship in today’s Christian community.

“This is more than a movie—it’s a call to remembrance. Many who start off with a fire for God can lose their way when applause replaces the altar. We’re telling this story because it reflects the real struggles ministers face behind the scenes,” said Reverend Ohis Ojeikere, co-founder of The Winlos.

Starring Ohis Ojeikere, Anwinli Ojeikere, Arome Osayi, Lawrence Oyor, Laurel Olu-Egbor, Joel Ogebe, Philip Olubakin, John C.W and Gideon Mba. Executive producer Elder Steve Iruedo The film explores the life of James—a rising star in the gospel music scene—who must choose between popularity and purity, performance and purpose, and stage lights and God’s presence.

“We wanted to tell a story that resonates deeply with anyone who serves, sings, or ministers,” said Anwinli Ojeikere. “Sometimes, those who pour into others are the ones quietly battling the most.”

The movie, which will be released via YouTube on THE WINLOS channel, has some of these key themes in the movie include; The pressure of public ministry, The tension between industry and calling, Personal consecration vs. public expectation, and Redemption and restoration.

Fans and ministry lovers can expect the same cinematic quality, gospel depth, and relatable drama The Winlos are known for—

Prophet Suddenly Part 1 & 2, A whisper in the fog, Twelve Forty-Five and many more movies .